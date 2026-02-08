Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 375 to GBX 400 in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 412 to GBX 415 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 360 price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 415.83.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 386.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 315.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 417.80. The firm has a market cap of £7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 429.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 343.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 355.33.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The retailer reported GBX 6.60 EPS for the quarter. Marks and Spencer Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Marks and Spencer Group will post 26.0113154 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Doyle bought 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 per share, with a total value of £8,436.84. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands. We do this through a network of stores and websites globally, and together, across our stores, support centres, warehouses and supply chain, our 65,000 colleagues serve over 30 million customers each year.

