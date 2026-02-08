JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $160.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised CDW from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price target on CDW from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

CDW Price Performance

CDW opened at $142.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. CDW has a 52-week low of $123.08 and a 52-week high of $200.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDW will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total transaction of $1,081,658.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,838.70. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CDW by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in CDW by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 8,817.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its holdings in CDW by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 2,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CDW this week:

CDW Company Profile

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

