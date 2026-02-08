Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENS. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Enersys Stock Up 8.2%

ENS stock opened at $172.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.11. Enersys has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $194.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.13 million. Enersys had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Enersys’s payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 6,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $1,015,084.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,570.98. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Enersys during the first quarter worth $240,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Enersys by 9.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Enersys by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Enersys by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enersys by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

