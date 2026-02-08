Estee Lauder Companies’ (EL) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EL. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.27.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of EL opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. Analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.26%.

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In other news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $364,748.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Estee Lauder Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Estee Lauder Companies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations (EPS $0.89 vs. $0.84) and management raised full‑year sales/earnings guidance, supported by stronger China sales and progress on the “Beauty Reimagined” turnaround — a core reason buyers are returning. Business Wire: Fiscal Q2 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Major brokers showed support: Citigroup upgraded EL to “buy” with a $120 PT and Bank of America reiterated a Buy with re‑rating potential, signaling conviction among some institutional analysts that fundamentals and margin upside remain attractive. Benzinga: Citigroup Upgrade
  • Positive Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (record Feb 27; pay Mar 16), which supports income investors and can help stabilize shares amid the volatility.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed price targets but left constructive ratings: JPMorgan cut its PT to $121 while staying “overweight” and Wells Fargo lowered its PT to $105 with an “equal weight” call — suggesting cautious optimism but reduced upside assumptions. Benzinga: PT Changes
  • Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed “market perform” with a $105 target, reflecting mixed analyst views on short‑term growth versus longer‑term restructuring benefits. Benzinga: Telsey Reaffirmation
  • Negative Sentiment: Management warned tariffs will shave roughly $100M off full‑year profitability (mostly in H2), pressuring margins and prompting talk of potential pricing actions — a clear near‑term headwind. CNBC: Tariff Headwinds
  • Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, the company’s cautious guidance and restructuring costs led to a heavy sell‑off (shares fell sharply earlier on the outlook and restructuring impact), showing how sensitive EL is to near‑term profit expectations. Investopedia: What Dragged Shares Lower
  • Negative Sentiment: Coverage and commentary questioning EL’s valuation and the pace of the turnaround have amplified volatility — several headlines ask whether to trim positions after the drop, keeping sentiment fragile in the near term. Forbes: Should You Cut Your Position?

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

