JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Price Target to $242.00

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $242.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $357.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.08.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $264.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.54. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $464.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 37.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

