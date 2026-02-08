Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Receives $8.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALVO. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alvotech in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alvotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alvotech from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alvotech in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alvotech in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alvotech by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,348,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,255 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alvotech by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 657,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 95,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alvotech by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at $1,782,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,656,000.

NASDAQ ALVO opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.12. Alvotech has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Alvotech had a net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $113.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million. Research analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biosimilar medicines. The company focuses on creating high‐quality, cost‐effective alternatives to established biologic therapies in areas such as immunology, oncology and other specialty care fields. By leveraging in‐house research and a vertically integrated manufacturing platform, Alvotech aims to bring approved biosimilars to market more rapidly and with greater cost efficiency than many traditional biosimilar developers.

Since its founding in 2013, Alvotech has built a diversified pipeline of monoclonal antibody biosimilars, targeting blockbuster reference products including adalimumab (originally branded Humira), bevacizumab (Avastin) and ustekinumab (Stelara).

