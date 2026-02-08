Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Receives $8.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALVO. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alvotech in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alvotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alvotech from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alvotech in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alvotech in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alvotech
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alvotech
Alvotech Stock Up 2.2%
NASDAQ ALVO opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.12. Alvotech has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $13.08.
Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Alvotech had a net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $113.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million. Research analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Trending Headlines about Alvotech
Here are the key news stories impacting Alvotech this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Positive pivotal PK results for AVT80 — Alvotech reported that the AVT80-GL-P01 randomized, double‑blind PK study met all primary endpoints (PK similarity, safety/tolerability and immunogenicity) versus Entyvio, enabling the company to proceed toward regulatory submissions and strengthening its biosimilar pipeline targeting a large market opportunity. Alvotech Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Pivotal Pharmacokinetic Study for Proposed Biosimilar to Entyvio®
- Neutral Sentiment: Press coverage and data summaries — Multiple outlets (Quiver, TipRanks, MSN) are summarizing the AVT80 news and its implications for regulatory timing and commercial potential; these pieces help explain the stock move but largely reiterate the company release and caution that AVT80/AVT16 remain investigational until approvals. Alvotech Announces Positive Top-Line Results from AVT80 Pharmacokinetic Study Compared to Entyvio®
- Negative Sentiment: Investor‑rights law firm inquiry — The Rosen Law Firm is soliciting Alvotech shareholders about potential securities claims alleging materially misleading statements, which could signal future litigation risk, legal costs or settlement exposure that weigh on sentiment. ALVO Investor News: If You Have Suffered Losses in Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), You Are Encouraged to Contact The Rosen Law Firm About Your Rights
- Negative Sentiment: Strategic partner valuation hit — Fuji Pharma disclosed a ¥2.46B securities valuation loss on its Alvotech stake and cut profit guidance, signaling a markdown by a key commercial partner that could reflect near‑term market concerns or selling pressure. Fuji Pharma Books ¥2.46 Billion Securities Valuation Loss on Alvotech Stake
Alvotech Company Profile
Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biosimilar medicines. The company focuses on creating high‐quality, cost‐effective alternatives to established biologic therapies in areas such as immunology, oncology and other specialty care fields. By leveraging in‐house research and a vertically integrated manufacturing platform, Alvotech aims to bring approved biosimilars to market more rapidly and with greater cost efficiency than many traditional biosimilar developers.
Since its founding in 2013, Alvotech has built a diversified pipeline of monoclonal antibody biosimilars, targeting blockbuster reference products including adalimumab (originally branded Humira), bevacizumab (Avastin) and ustekinumab (Stelara).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alvotech
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Virtually Limitless Energy
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.