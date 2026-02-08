PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Receives $43.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of PACS Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered PACS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded PACS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at PACS Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACS Group

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver purchased 16,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $500,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,739 shares in the company, valued at $679,896.10. This trade represents a 278.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Todd Mitchell sold 159,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $4,769,128.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 755,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,591,938.04. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PACS Group by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in PACS Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PACS Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in PACS Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

PACS Group Stock Up 4.5%

PACS Group stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. PACS Group has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.65.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.36). PACS Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACS Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

PACS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Featured Articles

