Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price at $146.44

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,790,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,020,912.68. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,055,000. This trade represents a 30.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,043,438 shares of company stock worth $135,022,770. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1,564.7% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO opened at $115.12 on Thursday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $148.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

