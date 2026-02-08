Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Target Price at $18.40

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.
COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $25.00 price target on CommScope in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on CommScope from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CommScope
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope
CommScope Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. CommScope has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $20.55.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holdings, Inc is a global provider of network infrastructure solutions that enable the seamless transmission of voice, video and data across wired and wireless networks. The company designs, manufactures and delivers a broad portfolio of cable, connectivity and networking products, including fiber-optic and coaxial cables, modular connectivity systems, antennas, small cells and distributed antenna systems (DAS). CommScope’s offerings support the growing demands of telecommunications service providers, cable operators, enterprise customers and data center operators that require scalable, high-performance solutions.
Serving customers in more than 150 countries, CommScope’s product lines span the full network lifecycle from planning and design through installation and maintenance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CommScope
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Virtually Limitless Energy
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.