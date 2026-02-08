GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $50.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GitLab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut GitLab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial set a $35.00 price objective on GitLab in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GitLab from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $4,688,262.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Shen sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $96,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,974.72. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 766,644 shares of company stock worth $30,370,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in GitLab by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth $2,309,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -118.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $72.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $244.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. Analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

