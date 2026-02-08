Brokerages Set Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) PT at $141.35

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.8519.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $146.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $154.75.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $1,322,888.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,959.40. The trade was a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $1,011,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,335.88. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,573 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 24,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,694,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,953,000 after buying an additional 1,687,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 116.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,714,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,093 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dollar General by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,699,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,226 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $154,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

