Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $109.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.5833.

RHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $109.00 price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 2.4%

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

RHP opened at $98.04 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 126.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $56,123,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 739,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,261,000 after acquiring an additional 479,990 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,171,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,975,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 899,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,718,000 after purchasing an additional 232,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

