Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,338 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of SCHM opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

