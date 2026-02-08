Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $639,000 in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF $SYFI

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 73.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

NYSEARCA SYFI opened at $35.95 on Friday. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1801 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years. SYFI was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is issued by AB Funds.

