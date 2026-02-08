Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $746,000 Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $31.62 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.2734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 856.0%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.