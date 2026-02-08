Analysts Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Price Target at $188.56

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.5625.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on EAT

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $168.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. Brinker International has a one year low of $100.30 and a one year high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 134.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Aaron M. White sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,054,740. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michaela M. Ware sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,495.20. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 97,231 shares of company stock worth $15,626,979 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Key Brinker International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Brinker International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded EAT from “Hold” to “Strong Buy” and added it to top‑rank/value lists — an upgrade that often brings retail and momentum flows. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks Research upgraded EAT from “Hold” to “Strong Buy” and added it to top‑rank/value lists — an upgrade that often brings retail and momentum flows. Positive Sentiment: Brinker reported an earnings and revenue beat for the recent quarter and set FY2026 guidance, which prompted multiple firms to raise price targets and issue buy/outperform calls — analyst support is a key catalyst for sustained price strength. Earnings & Analyst Reactions

Brinker reported an earnings and revenue beat for the recent quarter and set FY2026 guidance, which prompted multiple firms to raise price targets and issue buy/outperform calls — analyst support is a key catalyst for sustained price strength. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish writeups (value and growth themes) highlight above‑average financial growth and steady same‑store sales, increasing investor interest from both value and growth buyers. Zacks Growth Article

Several bullish writeups (value and growth themes) highlight above‑average financial growth and steady same‑store sales, increasing investor interest from both value and growth buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Industry pieces and screeners list EAT among restaurants benefiting from rising traffic — this can lift volume and interest but doesn’t change company fundamentals on its own. Sector Trend Article

Industry pieces and screeners list EAT among restaurants benefiting from rising traffic — this can lift volume and interest but doesn’t change company fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders have sold material stakes in recent days (EVP Aaron White sold 7,000 shares; CMO George Felix sold 10,431 shares; earlier CEO and director sales were also reported). Concentrated insider selling can create near‑term selling pressure or raise questions about timing. Insider Sales Summary

Multiple insiders have sold material stakes in recent days (EVP Aaron White sold 7,000 shares; CMO George Felix sold 10,431 shares; earlier CEO and director sales were also reported). Concentrated insider selling can create near‑term selling pressure or raise questions about timing. Negative Sentiment: Large executive-level dispositions (CEO, CMO, director-level) increase headline risk; short‑term traders may use these disclosures as selling triggers despite the company’s strong results. SEC Filing (example)

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.