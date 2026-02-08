Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,014,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,525,230 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.15% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $113,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,223,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,851 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,867,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,289,000 after purchasing an additional 791,821 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,302.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 722,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 671,212 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,934,000 after purchasing an additional 667,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,927,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,642,000 after purchasing an additional 561,873 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $39.35 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

