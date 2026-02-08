Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.6667.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLAD. Jefferies Financial Group set a $21.00 price objective on Gladstone Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gladstone Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

GLAD stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $429.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 113.21%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. lower middle-market companies. Operating under an external management agreement with Gladstone Management L.P., the firm offers senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations. Through its focus on privately held businesses, Gladstone Capital seeks to construct a diversified portfolio across various industry sectors.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Capital has developed a track record of working closely with management teams and business owners to meet their capital needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.