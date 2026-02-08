Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Target Price at $110.64

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.6364.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $601,538.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,447.04. This trade represents a 12.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 230,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,056. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 29,044 shares of company stock worth $3,241,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 309,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,689,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $117.19 on Thursday. Aflac has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $119.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average of $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 21.24%.Aflac’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Trending Headlines about Aflac

Here are the key news stories impacting Aflac this week:

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.