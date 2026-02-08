Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Target Price at $110.64

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.6364.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AFL
Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 309,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,689,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.
Aflac Price Performance
NYSE:AFL opened at $117.19 on Thursday. Aflac has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $119.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average of $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67.
Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 21.24%.Aflac’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aflac Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.
Trending Headlines about Aflac
Here are the key news stories impacting Aflac this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat estimates—Aflac reported Q4 revenue above consensus, reflecting strong top-line performance that offsets some earnings weakness. AFLAC ($AFL) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Company is boosting shareholder returns—Aflac’s quarter included actions to increase returns to shareholders, which supports the dividend/repurchase narrative. Aflac Reports Mixed Q4 Results, Boosts Shareholder Returns
- Positive Sentiment: Management set 2026 benefit-ratio targets and signaled continued capital deployment—this implies confidence in margin trends (especially in Japan) and potential for ongoing buybacks/dividends. Aflac outlines 2026 benefit ratio targets and signals continued strong capital deployment
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials available—investors have access to the earnings presentation and detailed call transcript to parse reserves, investment income and segment trends. Aflac Incorporated 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: EPS missed consensus—Q4 GAAP EPS came in below estimates ($1.57 vs. ~ $1.69–$1.71), pressured by lower investment income and higher costs, which is the immediate driver of downward price pressure. Aflac Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Lower Investment Income
- Negative Sentiment: Cybersecurity fallout and management commentary raised investor concerns—coverage highlights how post-earnings commentary and cyber-related issues could influence sentiment and near-term stock performance. How Investors May Respond To Aflac (AFL) Earnings Amid Cybersecurity Fallout And Management Commentary
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst mix and insider selling—several firms have low or underweight ratings and recent insider sales plus a median analyst target below the current price add downward pressure. AFLAC ($AFL) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
Aflac Company Profile
Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.
Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aflac
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Virtually Limitless Energy
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.