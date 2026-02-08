Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market bulls highlight an AI memory shortage that should lift margins and revenue as data‑center capex accelerates; some view the recent dip as a buying opportunity that preserves upside on robust FY2026 EPS growth. Read More.

Analyst and market bulls highlight an AI memory shortage that should lift margins and revenue as data‑center capex accelerates; some view the recent dip as a buying opportunity that preserves upside on robust FY2026 EPS growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms have raised price targets (examples include Mizuho and Phillip Securities), signaling strong conviction that HBM/DRAM tightness and Micron’s execution justify higher valuations. Read More.

Multiple firms have raised price targets (examples include Mizuho and Phillip Securities), signaling strong conviction that HBM/DRAM tightness and Micron’s execution justify higher valuations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and deep‑dive pieces (Barron’s, Forbes, The Motley Fool) reinforce the bull case that Micron is a primary beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom and that multi‑year demand/supply dynamics support further gains. Read More.

Coverage and deep‑dive pieces (Barron’s, Forbes, The Motley Fool) reinforce the bull case that Micron is a primary beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom and that multi‑year demand/supply dynamics support further gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s announced large NAND/supply investments — notably the reported US$24B Singapore fab project — underpin long‑term capacity expansion and revenue growth tied to NAND and AI memory markets, though they raise capex. Read More.

Micron’s announced large NAND/supply investments — notably the reported US$24B Singapore fab project — underpin long‑term capacity expansion and revenue growth tied to NAND and AI memory markets, though they raise capex. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several valuation checks and think‑pieces note the stock’s rapid run (4x YTD in some windows) and debate whether AI tailwinds are already priced in — useful context for entry and sizing decisions but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Several valuation checks and think‑pieces note the stock’s rapid run (4x YTD in some windows) and debate whether AI tailwinds are already priced in — useful context for entry and sizing decisions but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An analyst note cutting Nvidia HBM4 supply forecasts to zero (or sharply lowering expected HBM volumes) knocked sentiment by suggesting partner demand or supply timing risks that could weigh on near‑term revenue expectations. Read More.

An analyst note cutting Nvidia HBM4 supply forecasts to zero (or sharply lowering expected HBM volumes) knocked sentiment by suggesting partner demand or supply timing risks that could weigh on near‑term revenue expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Sumit Sadana sold ~25,000 shares (~$10.7M), which, together with post‑rally profit‑taking and unusual options activity, has amplified the pullback and investor caution. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.76.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $394.69 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $455.50. The company has a market capitalization of $444.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

