American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.88. American Battery Technology shares last traded at $4.0950, with a volume of 2,154,644 shares changing hands.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

More American Battery Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Battery Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results: ABAT reported record quarterly revenue (combined revenue + interest ~$5.1M) and said revenue from operations exceeded cash cost of goods sold for the first time — cited as a cash-flow milestone. The company also ended the quarter with ~$48.7M in cash and zero debt, supporting near-term expansion plans. GlobeNewswire Release

Q2 results: ABAT reported record quarterly revenue (combined revenue + interest ~$5.1M) and said revenue from operations exceeded cash cost of goods sold for the first time — cited as a cash-flow milestone. The company also ended the quarter with ~$48.7M in cash and zero debt, supporting near-term expansion plans. Positive Sentiment: Recycling ramp and expansion: Nevada recycling operations showed meaningful revenue growth, can handle CERCLA-classified waste, and the company plans a ~5x-capacity recycling facility in the U.S. Southeast — a near-term revenue driver. QuiverQuant Summary

Recycling ramp and expansion: Nevada recycling operations showed meaningful revenue growth, can handle CERCLA-classified waste, and the company plans a ~5x-capacity recycling facility in the U.S. Southeast — a near-term revenue driver. Positive Sentiment: Tonopah Flats project: The published Pre‑Feasibility Study projects robust economics (30k tpa LHM, after‑tax NPV8 ~$2.57B, IRR ~21.8%, competitive cash cost), and NEPA baseline studies were submitted — supports long‑term domestic lithium supply thesis. GlobeNewswire Release

Tonopah Flats project: The published Pre‑Feasibility Study projects robust economics (30k tpa LHM, after‑tax NPV8 ~$2.57B, IRR ~21.8%, competitive cash cost), and NEPA baseline studies were submitted — supports long‑term domestic lithium supply thesis. Positive Sentiment: Management hire: The company hired an experienced CFO with DOE‑financing expertise, which investors may view positively for securing project financing and grants. Yahoo Finance

Management hire: The company hired an experienced CFO with DOE‑financing expertise, which investors may view positively for securing project financing and grants. Neutral Sentiment: Investor engagement & institutional flows: Quiver data shows large institutional increases from firms like Vanguard, Jane Street, Millennium and BlackRock — could support liquidity but also reflects active reweighting by funds. QuiverQuant Summary

Investor engagement & institutional flows: Quiver data shows large institutional increases from firms like Vanguard, Jane Street, Millennium and BlackRock — could support liquidity but also reflects active reweighting by funds. Neutral Sentiment: Administrative/market data: Short interest report shows essentially zero reported short interest and a negligible days‑to‑cover given high average volume — limited short squeeze signal. Short Interest Report

Administrative/market data: Short interest report shows essentially zero reported short interest and a negligible days‑to‑cover given high average volume — limited short squeeze signal. Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability still weak: The company reported ($0.07) EPS and a heavily negative net margin and ROE on a GAAP basis; adjusted gross margin remained slightly negative (~‑$0.1M), indicating costs still exceed GAAP revenue. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

GAAP profitability still weak: The company reported ($0.07) EPS and a heavily negative net margin and ROE on a GAAP basis; adjusted gross margin remained slightly negative (~‑$0.1M), indicating costs still exceed GAAP revenue. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Multiple insiders sold shares in recent months (CEO and senior officers among them), which may concern some investors about near‑term dilution or personal liquidity. QuiverQuant Summary

Insider selling: Multiple insiders sold shares in recent months (CEO and senior officers among them), which may concern some investors about near‑term dilution or personal liquidity. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript available: Management discussed the quarter on the Feb. 5 earnings call — useful for investors to assess guidance, capex timing and project financing plans. Seeking Alpha Transcript

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABAT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Battery Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Battery Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

American Battery Technology Trading Up 17.8%

The firm has a market cap of $540.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of -1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. American Battery Technology had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 436.31%.The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at American Battery Technology

In related news, insider Scott Jolcover sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 321,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,125.12. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Wu sold 12,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $49,948.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 286,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,255.80. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Battery Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABAT. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Battery Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Battery Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Battery Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in American Battery Technology by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in American Battery Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About American Battery Technology

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) is a U.S.-based company focused on developing domestic supply chain solutions for critical battery metals. The company’s core activities span from exploration and extraction of lithium resources to the design and operation of recycling facilities targeted at end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap. By integrating upstream resource development with downstream recycling, ABAT aims to create a closed-loop system that bolsters North American battery manufacturing.

On the resource side, American Battery Technology holds lithium claystone claims in Nevada’s Clayton Valley and is advancing a pilot direct-extraction facility designed to recover lithium and other valuable metals from brines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.