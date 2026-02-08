Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,886,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,276,000 after acquiring an additional 330,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,356,000 after purchasing an additional 95,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $809,491,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,629,000 after buying an additional 250,829 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 113.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,671,000 after buying an additional 1,995,491 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.45.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $127.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $177.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.31.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

About Zoetis



Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

