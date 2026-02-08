Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 467.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,234,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 296.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 4,535,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,278 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 823.6% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,083,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,615.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 430,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after buying an additional 405,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 829.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after buying an additional 181,899 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.71.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, industrials, and oil and gas companies.

