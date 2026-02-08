Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,536,542 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536,542 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 367.0% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 75,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

