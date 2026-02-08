Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.4280, with a volume of 64288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 75.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 85.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 31,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

