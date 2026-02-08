Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,713 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.3% in the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,658,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,216,850,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,771,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $185,413.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,439.84. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total transaction of $1,101,650.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,339.98. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,031 shares of company stock worth $4,509,304. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $240.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.54. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $392.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

