Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total value of $734,565.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,693,836.16. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $640,488.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,908.95. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 52,114 shares of company stock worth $12,092,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

COF stock opened at $222.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

