STUB (NYSE:STUB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 1611137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on STUB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STUB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on STUB in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on STUB in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of STUB in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

STUB Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STUB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STUB by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in STUB in the 4th quarter worth about $1,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STUB during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STUB during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of STUB during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000.

About STUB

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

