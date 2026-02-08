Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 413.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in Seagate Technology by 28.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 250,121 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,044,000 after buying an additional 54,722 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 185.8% during the second quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 18,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $429.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.77. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $459.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 223 shares in the company, valued at $99,908.46. The trade was a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,560.68. This represents a 86.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 137,976 shares of company stock valued at $45,330,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.48.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

