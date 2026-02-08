American Century Quality Diversified International ETF $QINT Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,752 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 26.28% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $108,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $68.96. The stock has a market cap of $505.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

