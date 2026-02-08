Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,659 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Verisk Analytics worth $104,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.07.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.74 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $238,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 77,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,340.93. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total transaction of $65,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,738.10. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,700 shares of company stock worth $369,648. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

