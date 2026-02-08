Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT at $32.80

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats News Roundup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 31.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Malibu Boats this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations — revenue of $188.6M topped estimates and the reported loss per share (-$0.02) was slightly better than consensus (-$0.03), which supported investor sentiment. Malibu Boats Q2 results & press release

Quarterly results beat expectations — revenue of $188.6M topped estimates and the reported loss per share (-$0.02) was slightly better than consensus (-$0.03), which supported investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Management framed the quarter as one of navigating near-term challenges with strategic actions (cost control, inventory/production focus), which signals potential operating leverage if demand stabilizes. Earnings call transcript

Management framed the quarter as one of navigating near-term challenges with strategic actions (cost control, inventory/production focus), which signals potential operating leverage if demand stabilizes. Positive Sentiment: Product pipeline and demand catalysts: Malibu will debut multiple new models — including the Pursuit DC 286 and Pathfinder 2800 Hybrid — at the Miami International Boat Show (Feb 11–15), which could help retail interest and order flow heading into spring. Boat show product release

Product pipeline and demand catalysts: Malibu will debut multiple new models — including the Pursuit DC 286 and Pathfinder 2800 Hybrid — at the Miami International Boat Show (Feb 11–15), which could help retail interest and order flow heading into spring. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and targets remain mixed but constructive overall (median targets near $34, Seaport Global buy), giving some upside if execution improves. QuiverQuant summary (analyst & targets)

Analyst coverage and targets remain mixed but constructive overall (median targets near $34, Seaport Global buy), giving some upside if execution improves. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was down ~5.8% year-over-year and EPS swung from $0.31 a year ago to a small loss this quarter, highlighting softer end-market demand and pressuring near-term profitability. Zacks earnings recap

Revenue was down ~5.8% year-over-year and EPS swung from $0.31 a year ago to a small loss this quarter, highlighting softer end-market demand and pressuring near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Margins are compressed (net margin ~2.3%, modest ROE), so sustained revenue softness would likely weigh on earnings until cost or pricing actions offset the decline. Yahoo earnings highlights

Malibu Boats Price Performance

MBUU stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $600.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $188.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $70.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of performance sport boats for the recreational boating market. The company’s product portfolio includes the premium Malibu® brand and the value-oriented Axis® Wake Research line, as well as Cobalt® boats following its 2020 acquisition. Malibu’s vessels are engineered to serve water-sports enthusiasts, with models optimized for wakeboarding, wakesurfing and waterskiing.

Founded in 1982 by water-sports enthusiast Jack Springer, Malibu Boats is headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

