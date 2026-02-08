Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,195 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Invesco by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 96,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth $3,021,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 177.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Invesco by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 631,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 287,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Fundamental Research set a $27.00 price objective on Invesco in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Invesco Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $26.85 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -52.50%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.