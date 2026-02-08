Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,571,447,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 107.2% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,502,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,029,000 after buying an additional 777,571 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,176,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,695,313,000 after acquiring an additional 532,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 131,625.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 486,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,970,000 after acquiring an additional 485,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and commentary reinforced the firm’s resilient fee-based franchise — investors reacted to better-than-expected quarterly results and the company hitting a new one-year high after the report. Earnings Call Transcript

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $304.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.47.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $6,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,737,468.20. This represents a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 251 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,710 shares in the company, valued at $72,017,102.70. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $302.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.27. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.70 and a 12-month high of $302.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

