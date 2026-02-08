Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,878 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.08% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 94.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. Zacks Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

