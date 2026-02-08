Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 2,004 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. United Community Bank raised its position in Marriott International by 10.4% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 603,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,158,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 84.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.19.

Marriott International stock opened at $333.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.17 and its 200 day moving average is $285.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $20,414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 175,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,096,492.30. This trade represents a 28.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $584,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,167.92. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,490 shares of company stock valued at $21,756,389. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

