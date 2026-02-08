Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 2,990 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,403,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 465,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,337,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $93,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Melius Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.63.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total value of $4,815,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,707.34. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $268,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,106.64. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $398.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.41 and a 1 year high of $436.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: HII reported $4.04 EPS vs. $3.72 consensus and revenue of $3.48B (up ~15.7% y/y), driven by broad segment strength — a core reason for bullish investor reaction. GlobeNewswire: Q4 Results

Q4 beat: HII reported $4.04 EPS vs. $3.72 consensus and revenue of $3.48B (up ~15.7% y/y), driven by broad segment strength — a core reason for bullish investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Program milestone — successful sea trials of the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) reduce technical/program risk on a high-value program and support backlog visibility and future revenue recognition. Naval News: Sea Trials

Program milestone — successful sea trials of the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) reduce technical/program risk on a high-value program and support backlog visibility and future revenue recognition. Positive Sentiment: Medium-term outlook tightened up — HII raised its medium-term shipbuilding growth target to ~6%, signaling management confidence in sustained demand for naval shipbuilding. This supports longer-term revenue and margin expectations. MSN: Growth Target

Medium-term outlook tightened up — HII raised its medium-term shipbuilding growth target to ~6%, signaling management confidence in sustained demand for naval shipbuilding. This supports longer-term revenue and margin expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/style support — coverage pieces highlighting HII as a long-term growth stock (Zacks style/coverage) can draw additional investor interest and buy-side flows. Zacks: Growth Thesis

Analyst/style support — coverage pieces highlighting HII as a long-term growth stock (Zacks style/coverage) can draw additional investor interest and buy-side flows. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus ($12.7B–$13.1B); guidance keeps expectations anchored but doesn’t materially change the story unless management updates margins or cash-flow outlook. GlobeNewswire: Guidance

FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus ($12.7B–$13.1B); guidance keeps expectations anchored but doesn’t materially change the story unless management updates margins or cash-flow outlook. Negative Sentiment: Near-term cash-flow warning — management said it expects negative free cash flow in the current quarter, which sparked an earlier intraday pullback and remains a risk for valuation and near-term returns. Reuters: Negative FCF

Near-term cash-flow warning — management said it expects negative free cash flow in the current quarter, which sparked an earlier intraday pullback and remains a risk for valuation and near-term returns. Negative Sentiment: Investors flagged cash-flow and working-capital dynamics on the earnings call and in coverage pieces, which could cap multiple expansion until cash conversion improves. Seeking Alpha: Cash Flow Concern

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

