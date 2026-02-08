Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 5,880 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,036 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Natl Bk Canada upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE:TD opened at $96.62 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average is $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Toronto Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

