Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 24,451 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 270.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,451 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 10.7%

Insider Activity

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $134.00.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $755,790.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 341,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,885,899.07. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $201,421.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,570.74. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 916,815 shares of company stock worth $75,023,021. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.