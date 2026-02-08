Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 24,451 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 270.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,451 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Taiwan partnership and drone production ramp — Kratos and Taiwan’s military successfully tested a jet-powered attack drone aimed at rapidly fielding low-cost, attritable aircraft, a material international contract/partnership that supports near-term production and revenue growth. Taiwan teams with US firm Kratos to build attack drones to counter China
- Positive Sentiment: Successful integrated Mighty Hornet IV test — Kratos and NCSIST validated the integrated Mighty Hornet IV system, reinforcing international demand for Kratos’ attritable and integrated drone/weapon solutions. This demonstrates exportable tech and program traction. Kratos, NCSIST Team Successfully Test Integrated Mighty Hornet IV System
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market coverage turning favorable — Coverage notes (Zacks, MarketBeat) highlight strong recent share gains, contract wins, hypersonics expansion and rising price targets from major brokers, which supports investor appetite and higher upside expectations. KTOS Stock Rises 17.7% in 3 Months
- Neutral Sentiment: Training and simulation wins noted — Coverage (Yahoo/Business Insider) flags Kratos’ training and simulation contracts as potential durable edges, but these are longer-duration revenue streams and less immediately accretive than production contracts. Do Kratos (KTOS) Training Wins Hint At A Durable Edge In Defense Simulation?
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum / thematic coverage — MarketBeat and others include KTOS in lists of high-risk/high-reward defense stocks that outperformed in 2025; useful for sentiment but not a direct operational catalyst. Earnings scheduled late February remain the next major event. 3 High-Risk Stocks That Soared in 2025 But Can Still Fly Higher (KTOS)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO Deanna Lund sold 5,000 shares (~$484k) and insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares (~$350k) in early Feb. Multiple insider sales can weigh on sentiment even as executives retain substantial positions. SEC filing for Carter’s sale: SEC filing: Carter sale SEC filing: Lund sale
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 10.7%
In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $755,790.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 341,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,885,899.07. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $201,421.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,570.74. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 916,815 shares of company stock worth $75,023,021. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
