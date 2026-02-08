Brokerages Set PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) PT at $64.00

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

PAR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th.

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $230,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,719.93. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp purchased 146,789 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.51 per share, for a total transaction of $5,359,266.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,564,652 shares in the company, valued at $130,145,444.52. The trade was a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders purchased 196,035 shares of company stock worth $7,103,730 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4,210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 877,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after acquiring an additional 857,218 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,274,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PAR Technology by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,237,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,121,000 after purchasing an additional 476,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 364,892 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $12,510,000.

PAR stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $119.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

