Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $90,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler CapEx jump supports multi‑year demand for Broadcom’s AI chips — Google and Meta signaled much larger 2026 CapEx plans, which investors view as direct upside to Broadcom’s TAM for TPUs/MTIA and other data‑center products. Broadcom and Nvidia Stocks Rise. How Google’s AI Spending Will Boost the Chip Makers.
- Positive Sentiment: Broad market tech rebound led by chip names boosted AVGO — a Friday surge in large‑cap semiconductors helped lift Broadcom as investors bought the dip after recent tech weakness. Dow jumps 1,000 points as Nvidia, Broadcom spark tech-led market comeback
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum narrative: Broadcom framed as a “Mag Seven” gatecrasher — positive press around Broadcom’s ability to challenge AI‑heavy megacap performance added to buying interest. Broadcom Rallies 6% to Challenge Magnificent Seven Dominance on Wall Street
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/support — Zacks moved Broadcom to a stronger rating, providing a fresh catalyst and third‑party validation for buyers. Zacks.com
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF flows and index construction may add steady demand — new ETFs and factor funds that include AVGO can create incremental bid but are not immediate earnings drivers. Big Tech Core: New Burney ETF Packs Apple, Nvidia, Google, Broadcom Punch
- Neutral Sentiment: Contrarian views and valuation debate continue — some analysts argue the market still misprices AVGO; useful for medium/long‑term investors but mixed for near‑term trading. Broadcom: The Market Is Likely Getting It Wrong
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term pullback concerns and analyst caution — recent coverage highlights that AVGO had pulled back earlier, and some analysts flag downside/earnings sensitivity, which keeps volatility elevated. Broadcom Stock Is Pulling Back. Here’s What Analysts Expect Next.
- Negative Sentiment: Periodic profit‑taking and headline volatility — several outlets explain why AVGO has traded down at times this week, underscoring that sentiment swings around AI narratives can reverse quickly. Broadcom (AVGO) stock trades down, here is why
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $332.49 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.92.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
