Todd Cooper Sells 1,065 Shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) President Todd Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $301,938.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 108,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,894,084.70. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $307.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.91. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $363.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 5,806,149.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,323,000 after buying an additional 3,657,874 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Celestica by 471.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,459,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,069,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,289,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $359.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Aletheia Capital lifted their price target on Celestica from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

