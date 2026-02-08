Todd Cooper Sells 1,065 Shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) President Todd Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $301,938.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 108,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,894,084.70. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Celestica stock opened at $307.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.91. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $363.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 5,806,149.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,323,000 after buying an additional 3,657,874 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Celestica by 471.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,459,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,069,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,289,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded CLS to a Strong Buy (Zacks #1), signaling improved near-term earnings optimism that can attract momentum and retail flows. Celestica (CLS) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks also put CLS on its momentum list of stocks to buy, which can amplify short‑term inflows from momentum-focused funds and traders. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 6th
- Positive Sentiment: Sector/market narrative: coverage highlights Celestica as a beneficiary of Google’s huge 2026 capex plan, suggesting sustained demand for cloud and infrastructure electronics (a tailwind for CLS’s contract manufacturing). Why Celestica is a Massive Winner from Google’s CapEx Bonanza
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage support: TD Securities projects >10% upside, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment that can support further price gains. Celestica Inc. (CLS:CA) TD Securities Forecasts Over 10% Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamental bullishness: recent commentary (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) highlights strong growth in the HPS segment (now a material portion of revenue) and attractive longer‑term growth/valuation metrics — supporting a growth case beyond near‑term momentum. Celestica: A Hidden Gem For Aggressive Growth Portfolios
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion: coverage assessing valuation after recent volatility — useful for longer‑term investors to weigh the rally versus historical multiples and risk. Assessing Celestica (TSX:CLS) Valuation After Recent Share Price Weakness
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: multiple filings show large sales by executives — notably President Jason Phillips sold 120,000 shares across Feb 5–6 (including a 100,000‑share sale at ~\$308.92), and other insider disposals were also reported. Heavy insider selling can concern investors about insider conviction despite positive headlines. SEC Insider Filing(s)
- Negative Sentiment: Media flagged the insider transactions in roundup stories, which can create short‑term selling pressure or cause some investors to reassess timing despite bullish analyst and sector narratives. Insider Selling: Celestica (NYSE:CLS) President Sells $25,722,175.80 in Stock
Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.
The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.
