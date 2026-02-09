ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,323,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 223,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $19,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 3.65. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.