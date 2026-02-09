SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 51.9% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,837,000 after buying an additional 2,913,079 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,500,000 after buying an additional 559,507 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,855,000 after acquiring an additional 356,401 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,508,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,996,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $455.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $261.25 and a 52-week high of $509.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

