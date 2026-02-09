Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,492 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $18,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 712,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,732,000 after purchasing an additional 180,092 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 371,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,435,000 after acquiring an additional 127,099 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,800,000. Watchtower Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,227,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 228,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80,125 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATK opened at $140.85 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.99 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $109.66.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $924.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.62 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm set a $115.00 price target on Patrick Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $126.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 301,641 shares in the company, valued at $34,688,715. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of component products and building materials for the recreational vehicle (RV), manufactured housing, marine and industrial markets. The company supplies a broad array of interior and exterior products, including cabinetry, countertops, flooring, wall panels and decorative trim. Patrick Industries also offers engineered composites, adhesives, sealants and insulation solutions that cater to both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers across North America.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, Patrick Industries began as a small distributor of hardwood and millwork products.

