Criteo S.A. $CRTO Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,859 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Criteo by 1,376.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 81.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 86.5% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 351,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 163,196 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth about $4,224,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 9.4% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 57,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $77,688.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 353,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,458.77. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $66,216.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,581.08. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,598 shares of company stock valued at $211,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRTO opened at $19.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a market cap of $981.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.49. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $47.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Criteo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $38.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo’s platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo’s offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

