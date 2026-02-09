The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 282,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 201,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $27,546,362.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,574,986.97. This represents a 50.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $4,826,600.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,595,056.92. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 338,247 shares of company stock valued at $46,587,520 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $142.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.87. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.49 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The Hartford Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. UBS Group upped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

