Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,296.0% in the second quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

