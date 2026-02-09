Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Aegis Wealth Management LLC

Aegis Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.1%
NYSEARCA VB opened at $277.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $279.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.00.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.