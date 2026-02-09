Sunesis Advisors LLC Takes $962,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 0.4% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 105,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 234.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 30,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $137.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.72. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $137.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

